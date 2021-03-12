Red Light Management Partners With Twitch For Branded Country Music Channel Featuring Livestream Concert Series

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Red Light Management and interactive livestreaming service Twitch are teaming up for the launch of CTRL_MUSIC_, a Country music channel on the streaming platform that will feature live events by some of the biggest names in modern country music.

The Country Now Live series on CTRL_MUSIC_ kicks off on March 17th at 8PM with a performance by Brett Young, and will be followed by 24 consecutive weeks of livestream performances as well asl ive Q&As with artists, behind the scenes access, and complementary lifestyle exclusive content in partnership with CountryNow.com,.

The inaugural performers announced for the live concert series also include Lady A, Chris Janson, Jordan Davis, Elle King, Riley Green and Lindsay Ell.

All live performances streamed on the channel will take place at the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, which had the misfortune to first open its doors last year just as the pandemic was ramping up. All performances will be captured by seven cameras, arrayed throughout Brooklyn Bowl and will include an interactive Q&A from the stage, allowing online fans the opportunity to engage the artists in real-time.

However, for now at least, no live audiences will be permitted to attend the show in person at the show until changes in COVID conditions and protocols allow.

“What a great way to start interacting with fans and performing live again” says Brett Young, the first performing artist in the lineup. “We’re proud to kick this off with our friends at Twitch.”

Also featured exclusively on CTRL_MUSIC_ will be On Time with Bobby Bones, the monthly interview show by iHeartRadio host, TV personality and author, Bobby Bones. On Time with Bobby Bones will include exclusive interview content, games, interaction with Twitch users, music and much more additional content, all streamed live on the Twitch channel, CTRL_MUSIC_.

Additional content will be announced for the channel after launch.