117 Entertainment Rebrands & Expands Its Team

(CelebrityAccess) — 117 Entertainment announced it has rebranded as a publicity and artist development company and expanded with the hire of several key staff, including Cassie Wells as Label & Content Manager and Jentry Davis as Publicity Manager.

Additionally, 117 has opened a new collaborative and creative space in Germantown’s 100 Taylor Arts Collective and has also launched a new website, replete with fresh branding and a logo.

Davis, who previously interned at 117 Entertainment, grew up around the music industry, with her brothers both finding success in Nashville. She attended Louisiana State University, where she studied public relations and relocated to Nashville after graduation.

Wells joins 117 Entertainment after a stint as morning host on YoCo Nashville and program director of WDKN in Dickson, Tenn. Se’s also hosted podcasts, including The Cassie Wells Podcast where she’s interviewed Jordan Davis, Allie Colleen, Canaan Cox and more. While at 117 Entertainment, she will focus on developing opportunities for digital media and influencers.

“A motivated and driven team is instrumental to our success in this era of ever-evolving strategies,” says Zack Farnum, “Cassie and Jentry add a new energy to our team and bring innovative ideas, unique experience and excitement. We are thrilled to have them as a part of the 117 family and helping us stay on the cutting edge of the industry. Our company is more collaborative than we’ve ever been!”