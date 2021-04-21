Florida Nightclub Vibe Seeks To Expand Bookings For 2021

FORT WALTON, FL (CelebrityAccess) — While the Emerald Coast nightclub Vibe is best known for its hip hop and urban shows, the concert venue is expanding their offerings to attract a more diversified audience of music fans.

“In November of 2020 we started to experiment with buying more Rock and EDM shows, starting off with Saliva, Tantric, Saving Abel, Adelita’s way, Hinder, and EDM shows with ATLiens and Crizzly. In January we pulled off two back-to-back sold out shows with Ryan Upchurch, and have Seckond Chaynce performing in April,” said club owner Frankie Love. “Were also talking with Disco Donnie presents, trying to book some of the biggest EDM artist touring right now.”

“My goal is to give back to the community, give them the shows they have been asking for in a environment where they can feel safe and sound, A chance to party with some of the best acts touring in our 10,000 square foot state of the art entertainment complex,” Love added.

As part of their expansion plan, the club has recently upgraded its house sound system to a full spectrum P.A. combined with the venue’s existing state-of-the-art and visual effects package that includes a 3d mapping graphics station.

“On any given day, we might have up to 3 separate events going on in our facility,” Love continued. “We want to offer a large variety of entertainment, targeting our core market in Fort Walton Beach.”

The market includes nearby Pensacola, and Mobile, Alabama, as well as major military installations.

“A lot of people don’t realize that we have Elgin Air Force base in our back yard, one of the biggest military bases in the world, talk about diversification,” Love said.

The Vibe is located at 116 Perry Ave SE, Fort Walton Beach Fl. 32548 850 797 7898 or www.facebook.com/VibeFortWaltonBeachFL or Vibefwb.com

for talent booking contact Andreax Jarre at the Syndicate 423-817-0446 for general inquiries contact Frankie Love at 850-797-7898