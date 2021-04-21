Bob Lanois, Dead At 73

HAMILTON, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Robert Lanois, the Canadian sound engineer, record producer, folk artist, and brother of Canadian music legend Daniel Lanois, died on April 19th. He was 73.

According to the Hamilton Spectator, Lanois died suddenly at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hamilton amid unspecified health challenges. A cause of death was not disclosed, by the Spectator reported that Lanois’ death was unrelated to COVID.

Lanois, along with his brother Daniel, were co-founders of Hamilton’s Grant Avenue Studios where artists such as Johnny Cash, Raffi, the Rodeo Kings, U2, and Gordon Lightfoot recorded music.

Like his brother, Robert Lanois was a recording artist in his own right as well, releasing a harmonica-heavy solo album Snake Road, which was nominated for a Juno Award in 2006.

Lanois also teamed up with guitarist Tom Wilson to release The Shack Recordings Volume 1, recorded in Robert’s new studio The Shack, which he opened in the early 2000s.

“He (Bob Lanois) was this deadly combination of the sensitive and the aggressive. He kept you on your toes. He would pick out flaws. He taught me how to lead with art — fame and money, that’s not the job of the artist. He’s one of the few people I took advice from, and he advised me to aim high,” Wilson told the Spectator.

In addition to his work in music, Robert Lanois was a noted filmmaker and visual artist as well, including Oxide, his collaboration with recording artist Ion Bon.