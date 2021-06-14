Live Nation To Book Hollywood Park’s New 6,000-Cap. Theater

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Hollywood Park, a sports and entertainment district in development in Los Angeles, has signed a multi-year deal with Live Nation to exclusively book a brand new 6,000-seat theater at the complex

The theater is part of Hollywood Park, a mixed-use district which is currently being built adjacent to the site of the new SoFi Stadium and American Airlines Plaza by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.

When it opens later this year, the 227,000 square-foot theater will feature state-of-the-art amenities and will host a variety of live entertainment from concerts to comedy, award shows, eSport competitions, community events, conferences, and more.

The theater will be situated under the same roof canopy as SoFi Stadium and American Airlines Plaza but will come equipped with a dedicated three-bay loading dock, allowing it to operate independently, or in coordination with other performance spaces at the complex.

Other features at the theater include a 6,100-foot stage, and a flexible capacity to accommodate shows at 3,400 and 4,400 or full capacity at 6,000 seats with the furthest seat from the stage just 164 feet away.

The three-story structure also includes both an interior and exterior balcony, six luxury boxes, a 1,200 foot back of house hospitality space and dressing rooms, as well as a 3,500 square-foot private club with 140 premium seats.

Recently announced Live Nation events at the Performance Venue at Hollywood Park include:



September 4, 2021 – Caifanes

September 11, 2021 – Los Angeles Azules

September 23, 2021 – Black Pumas

September 24, 2021 – Los Angeles Azules

September 25, 2021 – Devo (one of only two headlining shows this year)

October 6, 2021 – Trippie Redd

October 29, 2021 – Alejandro Sanz

December 3, 2021 – Christian Nodal

March 9, 2022 – Marina and the Diamonds

March 12, 2022 – Louis Tomlinson

March 13, 2022 – Louis Tomlinson