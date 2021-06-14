Gordon Lightfoot To Headline Massey Hall’s Re-Opening In November

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) –Toronto’s historic Massey Hall is preparing to re-open to the public in November following three years and millions of dollars of restoration work.

“Three years ago today, Massey Hall was filled with artists and fans as we counted down the days before we closed for renovation. No one could have predicted the challenges we would all face in the ensuing years. There isn’t enough that can be said about those who have helped us reach this point. From each and every order of government to the incredible vision of Allied Properties and The Slaight Family Foundation, our supporters and all the people pouring their hearts and souls into your beloved hall are the reason today’s announcement is possible,” said Jesse Kumagai, President and CEO, Massey Hall.

When Massey Hall does re-open, Canadian folk icon Gordon Lightfoot has been announced as the first artist to take the newly christened Allan Slaight Stage with a trio of shows on November 25, 26 & 27, 2021. Lightfoot is closing in on his 170’s performance at Massey Hall and was the final artist to play at the venue before it went dark for renovations in 2018.

Other artists lined up to perform at the revived concert hall include singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and social activist, Buffy Sainte-Marie, who is scheduled to take the stage on November 30th, with special guests, The Sadies.

Singer-songwriter Dallas Green is scheduled for a pair of intimate shows on December 9 & 10; and Toronto favorites Broken Social Scene will make its Massey Hall headlining debut on December 16, 2021.

“The revitalization of Massey Hall is a strategic restoration of the heritage details that make the Hall so beloved and an update to all the hard-working parts of the Hall as a performance venue – to make it work that much better. Critical to success is maintaining the built-in intimacy of the performer to audience relationship, as well as adding a new level of flexibility, and new spaces to broaden the offering,” said Marianne McKenna, KPMB Founding Partner & Lead Design Partner for the Massey Hall Revitalization.

Stay tuned for other Allied Music Centre updates in the coming months and find out more about the new facilities that it will bring to the City of Toronto; The Club, The Theatre, Basement Bar, and community spaces and dedicated artist resources like the Deane Cameron Recording Studio, Creative Studio, Archives & Exhibits and more.