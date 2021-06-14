Nederlander Signs A Booking And Promotion Deal For SOMO Concerts

SONOMA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Second Octave Entertainment, operators of the Sonoma amphitheater SOMO Concerts, has signed a multi-year deal that will see Nederlander Concerts retained to exclusively book and promote shows at the concert venue.

According to a statement, Nederlander plans to bring an annual series of music, comedy, and family entertainment events from April through November to the 6,000 capacity amphitheater.

“With the resurgence of the live entertainment industry, we are thrilled to expand our footprint and offer music and events to the fans of Sonoma County,” said Rena Wasserman, Nederlander Concerts Senior Vice President of Production & Operations. “As an independent concert promoter, we are always seeking new opportunities to compete more effectively and offer more routing options. SOMO Concerts will be a great addition to our venue roster.”

“We are excited about the opportunities Nederlander Concerts can bring to continue the growth of SOMO Concerts. Their reputation, resources, and experience in the industry are important to us as we usher in this new era of entertainment and return to hosting events safely,” added Morty Wiggins, CEO of Second Octave Entertainment, LLC.

SOMO Concerts, part of Sonoma’s SOMO Village, debuted in 2014. The solar-powered venue is equipped with a custom-designed 1,200 square foot stage, and a special VIP seating area with redwood bleachers. The venue also features a selection of local food vendors all located within a central courtyard, and a redwood grove.

SOMO Concerts currently hosts the SOMO Grove Dinner and Music series and stayed busy during the pandemic, grossing more than $30 million in ticket sales over the last year, according to Nederlander.