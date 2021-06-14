‘Deliverance’ Actor Ned Beatty Dead At 83

(CelebrityAccess) — Ned Beatty, the actor best known for his supporting roles in films such as “Deliverance” and “Superman” has died. He was 83.

Beatty’s manager Deborah Miller told CNN that Beatty died on Sunday of natural causes.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Beatty began his career as an actor on the stage, appearing in local productions in Kentucky and Virginia, including the newly founded Actors Theater of Louisville where he played the part of Willy Loman in the troupe’s production of the Henry Miller classic “Death of A Salesman.”

Beatty made his big screen debut in the searing 1972 film “Deliverance” playing opposite Jon Voight and Burt Reynolds.

In 1976, Beatty received his only Academy Award nomination when he was picked for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Arthur Jensen, the chairman of the television network in the dystopian drama “Network.”

Beatty’s other big screen roles included “The Toy,” “The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean,” and “Rudy,” among others.

He was also a prolific and Emmy-nominated television actor with credits that include David Simon’s “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “Roseanne,” “Streets of Laredo,” “Hawaii Five-O,” and “Crazy Horse.”

While he was nominated for an Oscar and multiple Emmy Awards, Beatty was named Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play by the Drama Desk in 2004 for a revival of “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof.”