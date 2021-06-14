Live Nation Shareholders Re-Elect The Company’s Board Of Directors

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, Live Nation announced that Maverick Carter, Ping Fu, Jeff Hinson, Chad Hollingsworth, Jimmy Iovine, Jim Kahan, Greg Maffei, Randall Mays, Michael Rapino, Mark Shapiro and Dana Walden have all been elected to the company’s board of directors to serve a one-year term.

The slate of directors includes no new members, with the most recent additions being Chad Hollingsworth, who joined last year, and Maverick Carter and Dana Walden, who joined in 2018.

Ari Emanuel, head of talent agency Endeavor, was originally up for reelection to the board but dropped out of the running earlier this month for an undisclosed reason.

The board election was conducted at Live Nation’s annual shareholder meeting, which took place on June 10th.

During the meeting, shareholders also ratified the appointment of Live Nation vet Joe Berchtold as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Berchtold, who has served as the company’s president since 2017, will continue in that role as he replaces former Live Nation CFO Kathy Willard, who announced her resignation last month.