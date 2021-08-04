Lexi Cothran Joins Shore Fire Media

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the hire of Lexi Cothran as an Account Executive who will be based in the company’s Nashville offices.

While at Shore Fire, Cothran will work with Carter on clients Justin Moore, Willie Jones, Brittney Spencer, Crowder, We The Kingdom, Logan Mize, Riser House Records, Songfluencer, and more.

No stranger to Nashville, Cothran was born and raised in Music City and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN with a degree in Music Business and Commercial Songwriting.

Before joining Shore Fire, she spent two years at the Nashville PR boutique Sweet Talk Publicity, where she worked on projects for artists such as Canaan Smith, Jerrod Niemann, Home Free and LAKEVIEW.

Her resume also includes a stint as a Digital Producer at iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks, where she produced content such as the True Country Prep service and PremierePrep.com.

“Lexi’s range of experience provides a well-rounded approach to campaigns,” says Director of Publicity, Jaclyn D. Carter. “She has worked in an evolving media landscape on both the artist and media sides, and her knowledge of country music, the digital landscape and the Nashville community will be a valuable addition to growing the Shore Fire team.”