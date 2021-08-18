Universal Music Announces A Major Expansion In China, With The Launch Of Multiple New Local Labels

BEIJING, China (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Greater China announced a major expansion of its recorded music operations, including the launch of multiple new record labels with a focus on domestic A&R and local-language artists within the region.

The new label launches, part of the establishment of a new frontline multi-label structure, will include localized editions of established brands such as Republic Records China, EMI China, PolyGram Records China and Universal Music China.

Each label will operate independently with its own dedicated artist rosters, A&R and marketing teams, who will report to Sunny Chang, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Greater China.

Republic Records China will be the first international division of the U.S. label and will focus on Chinese music and C-pop talent from Mainland China with an eye to bringing those artists to international audiences. Republic Records China will be led by Tony Wen, who has been appointed Managing Director. Republic Records China will reveal its initial signgins in the coming weeks

EMI China’s relaunch will be led by Mei Yeh, who will also continue to serve as Managing Director, Universal Music Taiwan. EMI China’s A&R and marketing team will be based in Beijing and report to Mei and will focus on developing new talent, alongside an existing artist roster that already includes the likes of Mei(張惠妹), Rainie Yang(楊丞琳) and Eve Ai(艾怡良).

Universal Music China (UMC) will be relaunched as a new label division, helmed by Garand Wu, Managing Director, Universal Music China. UMC will represent some of China’s best known established artists, including Li Nong Chen (陈立农) and Sunnee(杨芸晴) alongside Guo Ding (郭顶), Tanya Chua(蔡健雅), Tifa Chen(陈梓童). The label will also represent UMG’s international artist repertoire locally.

Polygram Records China will relaunch under the leadership of Duncan Wong, who will also continue to serve as Manager Director, Universal Music Hong Kong. Polygram China’s A&R and marketing team will be based based in Beijing with additional resources in Hong Kong. The label will focus on developing Chinese singer-songwriters who will join a roster of artists that already includes: Alan Tam(譚詠麟); Priscilla Chan(陳慧嫻); Lowell Lo(卢冠廷); Kelly Chen(陳慧琳); AGA(江海迦); Gin Lee(李幸倪); Jace Chan(陳凱詠); Gary Chiu (趙浚承) ; Mike Tsang (曾比特) and Niu Niu(张胜量).

“We are proud to announce that after 15 years of development in the local market, Universal Music is once again demonstrating its commitment to the Chinese creative community by becoming the first international major music company to launch multilabel operations here. Garand, Duncan and Mei are all veterans of Universal Music and highly respected leaders in the Chinese music market. Each of them can boast of more than 25 years of experience with an outstanding track record. In addition, I am very pleased to welcome Tony Wen – a highly experienced senior executive in the music industry who established his career in the local market – to the amazing UMGC team. His insights and experiences about the Chinese music market will bring indispensable value for us. I believe under the new structure of four distinct labels, the star team at UMGC will be able to better support local musicians in a way that is more professional and comprehensive. With an innovative and pioneering spirit, UMGC will develop rising stars from the Chinese market and promote Chinese pop music so that it can be heard an audience around the world,” sand Chang in a presser announcing the launch.