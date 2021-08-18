Garth Brooks Cancels The Remainder Of His 2021 Stadium Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — Just days after playing in front of 90,000 fans at Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium, country music icon Garth Brooks has pulled the plug on the remainder of the 2021 dates of his North American stadium tour.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore,” said Garth Brooks in a statement released on Wednesday.

Concerts impacted by the cancellation include Brooks’ September 18th show at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati; September 25th at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte; October 2nd at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore; October 9th at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough; and and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, which was pending a reschedule from July.

“As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” Brooks added.

Prior to his performance on at Lincoln Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Brooks noted that he and his team were evaluating the tour amid the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

“We have a three-week window after this show, Saturday, in there we will make a decision on the rest of 2021, and past there, I don’t know what you see,” he said during a press conference before the show.

As of yet, no details for a revised schedule for the tour have been revealed but a rep for the tour said Brooks’ team will continue to monitor the situation on the ground, including how schools, sports, and other entertainment entities are handling this stage of the pandemic.

“I’m sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year’s end. With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide,” Brooks added.