The Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort Celebrates 25 Years

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment is planning a celebration to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their flagship casino, resort and entertainment destination in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The anniversary event will culminate in a weekend of live entertainment, featuring headlining concerts from Harry Styles and Blake Shelton in the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Additionally, Hip-Hop legends Run DMC are lined up to perform for the first time in the resort’s Wolf Den.

As well, other yet-to-be-named celebrities will be on hand for a special VIP party at Mohegan Sun’s recently launched TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge.

“It is a tremendous accomplishment to celebrate 25 years of operation,” said Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment CEO, Ray Pineault. “This milestone is a testament to the rich culture instilled by the Mohegan Tribe, the hard work and dedication our world-class team members, and the loyalty of all our wonderful guests. Throughout the past 25 years, we have emerged as an industry-leader in entertainment, gaming and hospitality and it all started with our incredible flagship destination in southeastern Connecticut. We’re really looking forward to continued growth and success as Mohegan Sun embarks on its next 25 years and beyond.”

The event will run throughout the month of October with the concerts set for the weekend of October 22-24th.