The Capitol Theatre Officially Re-Opens

From left to right: Josh Cohen (Garcia's Manager + Talent Buyer); Lauren Northey (Special Events Sales Manager); Lindsay Chait (Assistant Bar Manager); Brian Lynch (Head Usher/Keeper of the Vibe); Alyssa Kitchen (Director of Finance); Emily Schmalholz (Head of Special Events); Bruce Wheeler (General Manager); Peter Shapiro (Owner); Meghan Stankevich (Director of HR and Artist Contracts); Nick Della Cerra (Bar Operations Manager); Stefanie May (Director of Marketing); Tyler LaRocca (Marketing Coordinator) (Photo: Geoffrey Tischman)

PORT CHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) –The Capitol Theatre officially has re-opened its doors to the public after being shut down for live events more than a year and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Capitol Theatre owner Peter Shapiro and the venue’s General Manager Bruce Wheeler, along with family, friends and venue staff were on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasions.

While the Capitol Theatre was dark, the venue’s team took the opportunity to make upgrades to the venue, including a revamp of the sound system as well as the installation of a tile wall paying tribute to friends and fans who helped to financially support the venue during its long COVID-19 winter.

“That tile program helped us a lot, it gave us the money to keep a bunch of staff on pay the bills and be able to reopen now,” owner Peter Shapiro told Westchester News 12.

For their re-opening, the Capitol is hosting a free show as a thank you to fans and supporters, featuring a performance by Stella Blue’s Band with Special guests Dogs In A Pile.

To attend concerts at the Capitol, fans must be able to provide proof of vaccination, or show a recent negative COVID-19 test.

“To say that we’re excited is an understatement. After riding the couch for 18 months…it’s time to get back in and have some fun,” the Capitol Theatre’s head usher Brian Lynch told News 12.