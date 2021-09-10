The Family Of Late UAA Agent Glen Knight Raising Funds For A Memorial

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The family of the late Universal Attractions agent Glen Knight is working to raise funds to create a memorial in New York City’s Carl Schurz Park.

“It is our wish to dedicate a memorial bench to Glen in Carl Schurz Park where he spent many joyful days throughout his life. We have many beautiful memories with our father there. As children, he pushed us in our strollers along the walkway, brought us to the playground, had picnics on warm summer days, built snow people with us in the Winters. As adults, he would call us spontaneously, pick up our Starbucks orders and meet us there just to hang out. Glen enjoyed gazing out onto the beautiful East River reading the newspaper and watching endless sunsets over the years. Throughout the pandemic, he strolled there daily, and we know it brought him great peace and comfort,” his children Ian and Nicky Knight wrote in a GoFundMe campaign to help raise the $3,500 to cover the bench.

Knight, who started his career at Associated Booking Corporation, joined UAA in 2009. Knight died unexpectedly in February at the age of 73.

“We lost a true family member,” UAA co-owner Jeff Epstein said in a statement in February. “Glen was an integral part of the fabric at UAA; he lived, bled, and loved Universal. He will be truly missed and our hearts are heavy from this loss. Our prayers go out to his family and friends.”

If you would like to make a contribution to help memorialize a longtime member of the industry, you can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-bench-in-honor-of-glen-knight