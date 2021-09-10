The Foo Fighters Tease A New Washington Venue For I.M.P. During 9:30 Club’s Re-Opening Bash

WASHNGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — When the Foo Fighters helped to re-open the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. on Thursday night, they took the opportunity to share tell the crowd that the venue’s owner, IMP has plans to expand with a brand new concert space in the nation’s capital.

The new venue, which has yet to be named, will be located right behind the current iteration of the 9:30 Club on 9th Street, N.W., in the space formerly occupied by The Satellite Room.

While the new venue will be fashioned as an exact replica of the original 9:30 Club, the design will wisely eschew several features of the former room, including its notorious fragrance and the large rats that were reputed to haunt its darker corners.

The former 9:30 Club figured prominently in the early days of the Foo Fighters and the band’s frontman Dave Grohl paid homage to his time on the old club’s stage, telling the audience:

“Who remembers the old 9:30 Club?… That was our church. That’s where we got to see every f***ing band… That’s where we all played first. That’s where REM played first. That’s where the Chili Peppers played first. That’s where Nirvana played first… Magic happened in that room. But guess what?… They’re gonna open up a place that’s an exact replica of the old 9:30 Club right f***ing next door. Nobody knows that because I’m the f***ing first one to tell you that right now! So, for all you people who never got to see the old 9:30 Club, you’ll get to see that sh*t next door someday…. And let me tell you, if it’s the same vibe as the old 9:30 Club, you’ll see some real magic.”

The full details of the club, including its name, capacity and when it will open will be announced in the coming weeks and months, a statement from IMP said.