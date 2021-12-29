Dr. Dre Sipping on Gin and Juice as Divorce Settlement is Finalized ... 18 Months And One Aneurysm Later

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Death Row Records co-founder, Dr. Dre (born Andre Romelle Young) has finalized his divorce from Nicole Young to the tune of $100M after 24-years of wedded bliss. It’s been a rough year for the N.W.A. pioneer who suffered a brain aneurysm in January after being rushed to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital. He has since made a full recovery.

NBC News reports that Nicole will get $50M immediately with the other $50M coming within the next year. Of their ten vehicles, she leaves with the Escalade limo, Spyder motorcycle, Range Rover and Rolls Royce. Under the settlement terms, she is now blocked from receiving any future spousal support, must pay her own legal fees and vacate their Malibu beach house by the end of the month. TMZ reports that she does walk away with the money and all cash, jewelry, and bank accounts she singularly held during their marriage.

Not bad for a man who sold his Beats by Dre empire to Apple for a reported $3B dollars, gets to keep seven of their joint properties, six vehicles, and most importantly, keep ownership of all songs, master recordings, trademarks, and creative content, including interests in various trusts and all their Apple stock.

Nicole filed for divorce in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their dissolution. After the initial filing, Dr. Dre was ordered to pay $3.5M a year in spousal support according to People and that the alimony will continue until Nicole remarries or enters a new domestic partnership, either of them dies or “until further order of the Court”. That ruling has now been effectively foreclosed with the new settlement.

VIBE reports that she also claimed in the court filing that domestic abuse has caused “post-traumatic stress syndrome.” She cited that Dr. Dre held a gun on her on two separate occasions and punched her in the face/head in 1999 and again in 2000. According to Entertainment Tonight, Nicole stated that “she has offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre’s relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half of my life. It is misleading, revolting, and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of the abuse inflicted on me.”

Dr. Dre and Young have two grown daughters, Truice, 24 and Truly, 20. In addition, he’s reported to have seven other children with various women, including a son with singer Michel’le, who has also accused the rapper of abuse. Their toxic and violent relationship was depicted in the Lifetime movie, “Surviving Compton” in 2016.

Sources have reported to numerous media outlets that the Eminem producer is “delighted” with the outcome of the settlement as Nicole is only getting a fraction of what he is worth. Since the couple’s separation, Dr. Dre has been linked in the media with Omarion’s baby mama, “Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood” star, Apryl Jones. Jones was roasted in the media last year for dating Omarion’s bandmate, Lil Fizz, only to cheat and dump him soon after. Dish Nation reported this month that she has moved on with film and Broadway star, Taye Diggs. Dr. Dre should get Idina Menzel’s digits. Now, that would be newsworthy.