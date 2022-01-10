Tiago PZK Signs With Warner

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Following the success of his breakout single “Entre Nosotros,” Argentinian rapper and recording artist Tiago PZK has signed with Warner Music Latin, a

“For me, having signed with Warner was a very big step professionally, it is good to be able to enlarge the team and know that much bigger projects are coming with the support of a company full of good and hardworking people, willing to give it their all in order for us to take the world ahead. I am very happy and grateful”, said Tiago PZK.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tiago PZK to the Warner Music Latina family. He is a young artist with a great ambition and a natural talent. His lyrics resonate with a massive audience. At his young age and short musical career Tiago PZK, has managed to make his music known not only in Argentina but has placed several of his singles on the Billboards and Spotify’s Global 200 Charts. Our goal at Warner is to lead Tiago PZK to conquer the world and become a global superstar. I am delighted to be working with Tiago PZK and our partner Grand Move Records, and the limitless talent he has yet to offer”, said Alejandro Duque, President, Warner Music Latin America.

A native of Buenos Aires, Tiago PZK first cracked the charts in Argentina in 2019 with his debut single “Andamo en la Cima.” Since then, he’s since gone on to record collaborations with María Becerra, Rusher King and FMK and notch up hundreds of millions of streams on YouTube and Spotify, landing on the streaming platform’s Global Top 100 chart.

“Our decision to close with Warner Latin was not taken lightly. The deal closer was the enthusiasm and commitment that Alejandro Duque and the Warner Latina team transmitted to us at every step on the negotiations. Tiago PZK is a unique and amazing artist that truly is “the real deal”. With the faith that Alejandro and Warner Latin have in Tiago PZK plus their resources to help amplify Tiago’s talent and brand… the sky is the limit”, commented Phil Rodriguez, manager of Tiago PZK.