Miranda Lambert And Little Big Town Announce Co-Headline Run

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music hitmakers Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are teaming up for a co-headlining tour of North America this spring.

The Live Nation-produced Bandwagon Tour, billed as a reincarnation of 2018’s co-headlining run of the same name from 2018, kicks off on May 6 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston and wraps on June 11th with a performance at BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J.

In addition to her participation in the Bandwagon Tour, Lambert is also lined up for a series of shows in April with the Cadillac Three, starting at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on April 27, with additional shows at the FirstBank Amphitheater and the William Green Football Stadium in Tennessee on April 28 and 29, respectively.

Tickets for the Bandwagon Tour go on sale on January 14th.

Dates on Sale Beginning This Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Local Time:

Wednesday, April 27 Tuscaloosa Amphitheater | Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Thursday, April 28 FirstBank Amphitheater | Franklin, Tenn.

Friday, April 29 William Green Football Stadium | Johnson City, Tenn.

Bandwagon Tour

Friday, May 6 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman | Houston, Texas

Saturday, May 7 Dos Equis Pavilion | Dallas, Texas

Sunday, May 8 Walmart AMP | Rogers, Ark.

Thursday, May 12 Credit One Stadium | Charleston, S.C.

Friday, May 13 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre | Tampa, Fla.

Saturday, May 14 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre | West Palm Beach, Fla.

Friday, May 20 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | St. Louis, Mo.

Saturday, May 21 Ruoff Music Center | Noblesville, Ind.

Sunday, May 22 Riverbend Music Center | Cincinnati, Ohio

Thursday, June 2 Budweiser Stage | Toronto, Ont.

Friday, June 3 DTE Energy Music Theatre | Detroit, Mich.

Saturday, June 4 Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Thursday, June 9 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Wantagh, N.Y.

Friday, June 10 PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, N.J.

Saturday, June 11 BB&T Pavilion | Camden, N.J.