War On Drugs Drops Support Acts For North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Indie rock band War On Drugs announced revised plans for their current tour, dropping several dates due to coronavirus restrictions and announcing that their support act will not be joining them for the run.

According to a statement from the band, WOD has pulled the plug on planned shows at Toronto’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre on February 5 and 6 have been canceled due to capacity restrictions.

“We’ve always loved playing for you in Toronto and have had some of our most memorable nights as a band there – playing “like a hurricane” at Massey Hall in 2017, the power going out an hour before our show at Lee’s Palace in 2014, playing two sweaty, sold out horseshoe Tavern shows, the massive Slave Ambient artwork/window display that the folks at Soundscapes made for us (that I still cherish). We’re so disappointed to be doing this, but we promise we’ll make it up to you in 2022 (and beyond). Wheels are already in motion as they say.”

While the tour lost some shows, it also expanded in the U.S. replacing the Toronto shows with performances in Pittsburgh on February 5th, and Cincinnati on February 6.

The band also asked fans to wear masks for the show to protect the health of other fans, as well as the band, their crew and venue staff.

“We’re also requesting that as many of you as possible wear a mask when you come see us play this tour – especially if you’re in the first few (50) rows. I know we’re all over masks but for one, it makes me more at ease cuz now I don’t get self conscious (and dark) when I see y’all yawn out there but also because we want our fans, our crew and our band to stay healthy so we can honor the commitments we’ve made to every city on this tour. Seriously, we would really appreciate it. ”

In addition, WOD revealed that their previously announced support acts, including Lo Moon, Caroline Kingsbury, Rosali, Joseph Shabason, and Tomi, will not be joining the North American leg of the tour.

“Due to this latest Covid surge and our need to exist within the tightest possible tour bubble, there will be no support acts on this run. We know how excited all of the opening acts were for this tour and we sincerely appreciate them being so f’n understanding,” the band announced.

The tour officially kicks off on January 19 and 20 with a pair of shows at ACL Live.