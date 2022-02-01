Mack, Jack And McConaughey Charity Event Announces Headliner Kenny Chesney

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M), Austin’s renowned charity event, returns for its tenth year on April 28-29. The fundraiser is a joint effort of Academy Award winner Matthew “allright, allright, allright” McConaughey, ACM award-winning songwriter and recording artist Jack Ingram, and coaching legend Mack Brown. The endeavor has raised nearly $20M for charity beneficiaries dedicated to children’s education, health and wellness. MJ&M announced via press release that 8-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, Kenny Chesney will headline the charity gala on Thursday, April 28 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater.

Chesney and his fan base, “No Shoes Nation” have made him country music’s largest ticket seller for the past 20 years. He’s amassed 34 Number 1 singles, 20 of those multiple week chart-toppers and has sold in excess of 30 million albums and well over a million tickets on each one of his headlining tours.

MJ&J released a slew of statements via the press release for the event.

“Our friend Kenny Chesney will undoubtedly kick off year 10 of MJ&M with unforgettable energy, talent, and stories to tell,” said Matthew McConaughey. “Mack, Jack and I are honored to have seen MJ&M grow into the massively impactful event it has become. We’re empowering so many kids lives and still having fun doing it.”

Jack Ingram added, “We promise to pull out all the stops in April. We have countless accomplishments and memories to celebrate with our MJ&M family — and look forward to welcoming the iconic/incredible Kenny Chesney to our gala stage.”

“I’m honored to be a part of the 10th anniversary of MJ&M, a charity that’s accomplished so much for children around the world,” said Chesney. “As we’re getting back to live music and being together, playing Austin and ACL Live in this intimate setting is a great way to do it.”

“We continue to be amazed and humbled by the generous supporters of MJ&M,” said Mack Brown. “Friends and talented musicians have come together year after year to enrich the lives of thousands of children and we are forever grateful.”

This year’s event will benefit CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, McConaughey’s own – just keep livin’ Foundation and The Rise School of Austin.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 and are available to the public. For more information, please visit their website HERE.