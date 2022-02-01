Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Opens Latest Installment Featuring Jimmie Allen, Taylor Swift, Billy Strings and More

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will offer perspective on country music’s latest chaper with the opening of American Currents: State of the Music on Friday, March 4. The exhibit runs through February 5, 2023.

American Currents employs the museum’s interpretation of the genre to explore notable music, artist achievements and events from the past year, voted and determined by the museum’s curators.

In the announcement press release, Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame stated.

“Through the annual American Currents exhibit, the museum documents the genre’s evolving history, diverse sounds and broad cultural influence,” said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “In another year characterized by the complexities of the pandemic, the continued pursuit of social justice and more, country music stood out as a microcosm of American culture. This exhibit offers perspectives on music and events that shaped the genre in 2021.”

Featured within the new exhibit is a selection of artists, musicians, songwriters and institutions recognizable in country music. This year’s exhibition features Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Jerry Douglas and John Hiatt, Jenee Fleenor, the Grand Ole Opry, Mickey Guyton, Walker Hayes, Wanda Jackson, Alison Krauss, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Allison Russell, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings and Taylor Swift.



A portion of the exhibit titled “Unbroken Circle” will highlight artists and their musical connections, including those who have influenced them or share musical perspectives. Featured pairings include BRELAND and Keith Urban, Thomm Jutz and Tom T. Hall, Brittney Spencer and Reba McEntire, and Lainey Wilson and Lee Ann Womack.

American Currents also includes a video compilation of important country music moments from 2021. In addition, the exhibit recaps the year’s chart-topping country albums, singles and highest-grossing tours as reported by Billboard.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum collects, preserves and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. It is among the 10 most-visited history museums in the United States. For more information on the American Currents exhibit or the Hall of Fame, please visit their official website HERE.