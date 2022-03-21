SXSW 2022 Wraps With Beck, Dolly, Big Break, NIVA And Much More

(Hypebot) — SXSW 2022 is a wrap. Despite multiple reports and our own on sight observation that attendance was down 20-30%, SXSW officials told the local media that they believe 2022 will approach 2019 levels and be well above its own pessimistic projections.

Whatever the final numbers, the venerable festival went out with a bang – actually several.

Beck 2X

Beck wowed the audience first with a keynote and then on Saturday with a full acoustic set that Kristin Hersh of the Throwing Muses opened.

Dolly Parton made major SXSW and Metaverse memories

Bandsintown’s Big Break Showcase

Curator extraordinaire Taylor Irwin and the entire Bandsintown team delivered their most diverse and successful Official SXSW Big Break emerging artist showcase ever at Creek & Cave.

NIVA was everywhere

From panels to a well attended meetup, the National Independent Venue Association was everywhere at SXSW.

Jason Isbell stopped by

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.