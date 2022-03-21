Willie Nelson and Family To Headline The 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour With Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings and More

LUCK (CelebrityAccess) — The Outlaw Music Festival will be returning in summer 2022 with a rotating lineup. The traveling festival will make stops across the US from June through late September.

The tour kicks off June 24 at St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and wraps up at Philly’s Waterfront Music Pavilion on September 23.

For the 19-date tour, Nelson will be joined by a rotating cast of family and friends, including Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Brittney Spencer, Larkin Poe, Charley Crockett, ZZ Top, and The War and Treaty, among others.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” Nelson said.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 22.

The complete list of Outlaw Music Festival dates and each lineup is below:

Friday, June 24, 2022

St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

Sunday, June 26, 2022

Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

Friday, July 1, 2022

Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Brothers Osborne

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brothers Osborne

Charley Crockett

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

Friday, July 29, 2022

Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

Friday, August 12, 2022

Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Friday, September 9, 2022

Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Virginia Beach, VA – Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Friday, September 16, 2022

Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Friday, September 23, 2022

Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer