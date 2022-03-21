Willie Nelson and Family To Headline The 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour With Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings and More

LUCK (CelebrityAccess) — The Outlaw Music Festival will be returning in summer 2022 with a rotating lineup. The traveling festival will make stops across the US from June through late September.
The tour kicks off June 24 at St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and wraps up at Philly’s Waterfront Music Pavilion on September 23.
For the 19-date tour, Nelson will be joined by a rotating cast of family and friends, including Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Brittney Spencer, Larkin Poe, Charley Crockett, ZZ Top, and The War and Treaty, among others.
“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” Nelson said.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 22.
The complete list of Outlaw Music Festival dates and each lineup is below:
Friday, June 24, 2022
St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
Friday, July 1, 2022
Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Brothers Osborne
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell
Saturday, July 2, 2022
Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brothers Osborne
Charley Crockett
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell
Friday, July 29, 2022
Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
Friday, August 12, 2022
Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
Friday, September 9, 2022
Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Virginia Beach, VA – Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Friday, September 16, 2022
Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Friday, September 23, 2022
Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Chris Stapleton
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer