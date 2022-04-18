Ben Weeden Named CFO Of Venue Nation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation veteran Ben Weeden announced that he’s been upped to the role of Chief Financial Officer of Live Nation’s venue division, Venue Nation.

A longtime fixture of the Live Nation team, Weeden has been with the company since its earliest days in 2005, serving most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Live Nation’s Clubs & Theaters division.

In that role, he had oversight of talent booking, marketing, operations and business development Live Nation’s owned or operated small and mid-sized venues, including the House of Blues and Fillmore brands, as well as 35 exclusive partner venues around the U.S.

Under Weeden’s watch, those venues hosted about 10,000 events and accounted for roughly 8 million ticket sales a year.

Live Nation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.