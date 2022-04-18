Rosalía Announces Motomami World Tour

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy and eight-time Latin Grammy-award winning recording artist Rosalía announced plans for her first global headlining tour.

Produced by Live Nation, Rosalía’s 46-date Motomami World Tour will hit 15 countries around the world, starting in July at Recinto Ferial de Almeria in Spain, and concludes in Paris, France at Accor Arena on December 18th.

Along the way, the Rosalía is scheduled to perform in markets such as Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam, before all is said and done.

Rosalía is touring in support of her latest album “Motomami” which she released this year after a three-year creative process which debuted at #1 on the Spotify Global Albums chart and scored the strongest Billboard chart debut of any 2022 Latin album, and achieved the highest Metacritic rating (95) of any album released this year.

Addiitionally, Rosalía recently performed on Saturday Night Live and on TikTok Live, drawing in three million viewers for the livestream, Live Nation said.