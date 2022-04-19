Slightly Stoopid Returns To The Sun For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Slightly Stoopid and Cloud 9 Adventures teamed up to announce they will heading back to Mexico this year for the return of Closer to the Sun, their destination music festival.

Returning for its 8th year, the annual event takes over Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, an all-inclusive resort located on the Caribbean of Mexico, for four days and nights from December 8-12, 2022.

The event will feature three full shows by Slightly Stoopid, along with a lineup that also includes Stick Figure, 311, SOJA, Method Man & Redman, Don Carlos, Fortunate Youth, Iya Terra, The Elovaters, and Artikal Sound System, who will perform at various venues created around the resort.

Main stage performances will take place at Concert Courtyard stage, which includes full bar service, complimentary craft cocktails, and a curated selected of food offerings.

Performances will take place at other locations around the resort during the four day weekend as well, including the Beach Stage for daytime and sunset shows, and the Late Night stage where music will carry on well into the evening hours.

In addition to music, the getaway will also feature opporunities for fans to interact with artists, morning yoga and music workshops, annual basketball invitational, and creative theme nights.

All-inclusive packages for returning Closer to the Sun guests can be reserved during the Pre-sale on April 26, 2022. Pricing starts at $1749 per person for four-night Deluxe Gold room packages with various upgraded options available.