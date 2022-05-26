Universal Music Enterprises Promotes Sujata Murthy to Executive VP, Media and Artist Relations

SANTA MONICA (CelebrityAccess) – Sujata Murthy has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Media and Artist Relations at Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), the global division of Universal Music Group (UMG). Murthy will remain in UMe’s Santa Monica office and report to Bruce Resnikoff, President, and CEO, of UMe.

Murthy will oversee the label’s media department, press strategy, and campaigns. She will also work closely with UMG’s roster, playing a pivotal role in expanding UMe’s corporate and executive initiatives. She began her career at Capitol Records, working with globally known artists like Radiohead.

Bruce Resnikoff said: “Sujata is an invaluable member of my executive team, and she is someone who has earned the respect of our artists and their management teams. She has also built one of the best media teams in the industry, and she continues to play an important role in developing and executing UMe’s successful release strategies for our artists.”