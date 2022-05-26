Hipgnosis With the Help of Its Blackstone-Backed Private Fund – Acquires Justin Timberlake’s Complete Song Catalog

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM) has acquired the song catalog of global superstar singer/songwriter Justin Timberlake. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

HSM has made the catalog acquisition on behalf of Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a separate company from the UK-listed Hipgnosis Songs Fund. Both of those funds (Songs Capital and Songs Fund) have their money managed by Hipgnosis Song Management, in which Blackstone is also an investor. The Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital fund launched last year with an initial investment amount from Blackstone of approximately $1 billion.

HSM states it has acquired “100% of all of Timberlake’s copyright, ownership, and financial interests of the Writer and Publisher’s Share of Public Performance income, and the catalog of musical compositions written by Justin Timberlake.” The deal includes the worldwide admin rights to the compositions, subject to the remaining terms of UMPG’s admin rights, which expires in 2025.

The sale includes songs like “Cry Me A River,” “Rock Your Body,” “SexyBack,” “My Love,” “What Goes Around . . . Comes Around,” and more.

Timberlake’s sales are over $150 million, including $88 million as a solo artist and $70 million with the boy band ‘NSync. He has over 26 million monthly Spotify listeners, over 6.4 billion video views, and YouTube subscribers of over 9 million.

In January, Hipgnosis announced it had acquired an 80% stake in the recorded music royalty stream of country star Kenny Chesney.