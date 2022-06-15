The Smile Announce First North American Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s Radiohead side project, The Smile, have announced their first-ever North American tour. It kicks off November 14 at Providence’s Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium and wraps up December 21 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The Smile, consisting of Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, released their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, in May. The band members came together during the COVID-19 lockdown when Yorke couldn’t complete his solo tour run.

The Smile is currently on tour in Europe, which kicked off on May 16 in Zagreb, Croatia. The show is built around A Light For Attracting Attention, but they also played Yorke’s 2009 song “Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses,” which hadn’t been performed live since 2013, and the brand new song, “Friend of a Friend.” Yorke introduced the new song by telling the crowd that “we literally wrote it today.” The trio will continue on their tour through July.

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the public on Friday, Jun 17th, via Ticketmaster. Use the code “DAZZLE” to access a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday, June 16th.

Meanwhile, Sons of Kemet say they will be “closing this chapter of the band’s life for the foreseeable future” after their 2022 tour, which includes a free Central Park show on July 31st.