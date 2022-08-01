Warner Chappell Music Signs Publishing Deals With Singer/Songwriter(s) James Bourne and Brasko

LONDON/LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has signed worldwide publishing deals with singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and Yungblud collaborator, Brasko, alongside James Bourne of the band Busted.

Bourne’s deal covers his extensive catalog of music along with any future works. He is best known as the co-founder, vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter of the platinum-album-selling group, Busted – which disbanded in 2005 and reformed in 2016. As part of the band Busted, Bourne has landed four UK No. 1 singles, won two BRIT awards, and sold more than five million records over four studio albums.

He has written songs for numerous artists including 5 Seconds of Summer, Backstreet Boys, Jonas Brothers, The Vamps, and many others.

Bourne released his first solo album, Safe Journey Home, in 2020 and this year has released a string of singles from the follow-up record. His latest album Sugar Beach was released last month.

Additionally, WCM has signed a worldwide co-publishing deal with singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brasko (born Jordan Gable).

The deal covers Brasko’s full catalog, including Yungblud’s recent single “The Funeral”, as well as “Memories” (Yungblud and Willow) and “Bad Dream” by Casey Bishop.

Brasko has also penned 10 songs on Yungblud’s new self-titled album, which is set to be released in September 2022.

Brasko said: “I spent half of the year meeting with publishers and really taking my time getting to know them. When I sat across from Ryan I knew he got me right away. I’m happy to say I went with my gut on this one and it instantly felt like a team. Couldn’t be more excited to work with Cate, Jacob, Ryan, and my whole team at Warner Chappell.”

Brasko, based in Los Angeles has upcoming cuts with Palaye Royale, Pussy Riot, and more.