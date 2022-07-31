Special 2022 CMA. Fest Edition

- Home
|Artist
|Start Date
|Ashley Wineland
|08/03/22
|Ethel Cain
|08/05/22
|Barry Can't Swim
|08/05/22
|Nastia Liukin
|08/05/22
|Josh Butler
|08/06/22
|The Kernal
|08/07/22
|Chris Andrews
|08/12/22
|Natanael Cano
|08/12/22
|Joonti
|08/12/22
|Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute (Tribute to Beach Boys)
|08/12/22
Conway Entertainment Group
Dailey & Vincent - Tony Conway
Earth Agency
Magi Merlin - André Marmot
Free Trade Agency
Priestgate - Ed Thompson
MINT Talent Group
Nick Leng - Cassie Siegel (North America)
Orions Belte - David Limentani & Patrick McAuliff (North America)
Parson James - Peter Wiederlight, Ryan Owens & Jesse Rivelis (Worldwide)
ICM Partners / Primary Talent International
Aeroplane - Martje Kremers
Classless Act - Ed Sellers
Sound Talent Group
Future Palace - Dave Shapiro (Worldwide except UK & Europe)
RIVALS - Beth Keith (North America)
TBA Agency
Cryalot - Avery McTaggart & Ryan Craven (North & South America)
Wasserman Music
Ashley Kutcher - Sara Bollwinkel & Lenore Kinder
Avalon Emerson - Latane Hughes
Big Boss Vette - Fred Zahedinia & Lee Anderson
Chloe Adams - Marty Diamond & Ryan Penty
Clarence & the Modern Life - Laura Brown & Chris Smyth (Worldwide except North America)
WME Entertainment LLC
American Dance Ghosts - Jonas Schumann, Stephanie LaFera & Tim Meldman
2nd & 26 Entertainment
Amelia Moore - Brian Washington
Brockhampton - Brian Washington (co-managed with 4 Strikes Inc.)
Kevin Abstract - Brian Washington (co-managed with 4 Strikes Inc.)
Beartrap Management
Ben Zaidi - Zael Ellenhorn
blackbear - Samantha Maners, TJ Musto & Zael Ellenhorn
Kina - Zael Ellenhorn
Oshi - Zael Ellenhorn
Phil Bentley - Zael Ellenhorn
Mick Management
My Morning Jacket - Michael McDonald
Red Light Management
Kendell Marvel - Shelby Marvel
Leah Blevins - Shelby Marvel
Zingara - Brandon Ginsberg
Starstruck Management
Carly Pearce - Narvel Blackstock
Three Six Zero
SG5 - Milo Mitchum
Vitalic Noise
Andrei Eremin - Justin Katerberg
peermusic Nashville
Seeker Music
Sony Music Publishing
Falcon Publicity
Nicole Moudaber - Alex Greenberg
ONErpm
Position Music
RBR Entertainment
RCA Nashville
Relentless Records
Secretly Canadian
Equal Vision Records
Arista Records
ALLEL Sound
|02/23/2021
|Giacomo Turra
|City Vineyard by City Winery
|Not Verified
|02/23/2021
|Phoebe Katis
|City Vineyard by City Winery
|Not Verified
|03/14/2021
|Arcadian Wild
|City Vineyard by City Winery
|Not Verified
|01/06/2022
|Natu Camara
|City Winery New York / City Winery NYC
|Not Verified
|01/08/2022
|My Emo Romance
|City Winery New York / City Winery NYC
|Not Verified
July 29, 2022MSG To Debut Sphere Beamforming Technology During Two Trey Anastasio Shows At The Beacon In August
July 28, 2022Rapper JayDaYoungan Shot To Death In Bogalusa
July 28, 2022The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Mike Campbell
July 28, 2022LetsGetFr.ee Festival Postponed Until 2023
July 27, 2022Music Producer And Manager Sandy Roberton Dies
July 27, 2022Stromae Signs His Label Mosaert With Warner Chappell
July 27, 2022UMG Reports Revenue, Profits Up For Q2
July 27, 2022Miles Gersh Named President Of A&R At Warner Records
July 26, 2022The Competition & Markets Authority Unconcerned By Market Concentration In The Streaming Industry
July 26, 20222022 Mercury Prize Short List Announced
July 26, 2022TEG Announces The Launch Of TEG Europe
July 25, 2022Peter Shapiro To Appear At The Strand Bookstore To Discuss His Latest Book, The Music Never Sleeps
July 25, 2022The Springsteen Ticket Fracas
July 25, 2022Goodfellas Actor Paul Sorvino Dead At 83
July 25, 2022Monkees Co-Creator Robert Rafelson Dead At 89