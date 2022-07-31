August 2022 Photo Tour

- Home
- Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.
|Artist
|Start Date
|Ashley Wineland
|08/03/22
|Ethel Cain
|08/05/22
|Barry Can't Swim
|08/05/22
|Nastia Liukin
|08/05/22
|Josh Butler
|08/06/22
|The Kernal
|08/07/22
|DJ Dynamiq
|08/12/22
|Chris Andrews
|08/12/22
|Natanael Cano
|08/12/22
|Joonti
|08/12/22
Dailey & Vincent - Tony Conway
Magi Merlin - André Marmot
Priestgate - Ed Thompson
Nick Leng - Cassie Siegel (North America)
Orions Belte - David Limentani & Patrick McAuliff (North America)
Parson James - Peter Wiederlight, Ryan Owens & Jesse Rivelis (Worldwide)
Aeroplane - Martje Kremers
Classless Act - Ed Sellers
Future Palace - Dave Shapiro (Worldwide except UK & Europe)
RIVALS - Beth Keith (North America)
Cryalot - Avery McTaggart & Ryan Craven (North & South America)
Ashley Kutcher - Sara Bollwinkel & Lenore Kinder
Avalon Emerson - Latane Hughes
Big Boss Vette - Fred Zahedinia & Lee Anderson
Chloe Adams - Marty Diamond & Ryan Penty
Clarence & the Modern Life - Laura Brown & Chris Smyth (Worldwide except North America)
American Dance Ghosts - Jonas Schumann, Stephanie LaFera & Tim Meldman
Amelia Moore - Brian Washington
Brockhampton - Brian Washington (co-managed with 4 Strikes Inc.)
Kevin Abstract - Brian Washington (co-managed with 4 Strikes Inc.)
Ben Zaidi - Zael Ellenhorn
blackbear - Samantha Maners, TJ Musto & Zael Ellenhorn
Kina - Zael Ellenhorn
Oshi - Zael Ellenhorn
Phil Bentley - Zael Ellenhorn
My Morning Jacket - Michael McDonald
Kendell Marvel - Shelby Marvel
Leah Blevins - Shelby Marvel
Zingara - Brandon Ginsberg
Carly Pearce - Narvel Blackstock
SG5 - Milo Mitchum
Andrei Eremin - Justin Katerberg
Nicole Moudaber - Alex Greenberg
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|Track
|Streams
|1
|
|Heat Waves by Glass Animals
|4,291,772
|2
|
|STAY (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI
|3,636,180
|3
|
|Enemy (with JID) - from the series Arcane League of Legends by Imagine Dragons
|3,551,603
|4
|
|abcdefu by GAYLE
|3,494,738
|5
|
|MAMIII by Becky G, KAROL G
|3,168,083
|6
|TourDate
|Artist
|Venue
|Verify Status
|02/23/2021
|Giacomo Turra
|City Vineyard by City Winery
|Not Verified
|02/23/2021
|Phoebe Katis
|City Vineyard by City Winery
|Not Verified
|03/14/2021
|Arcadian Wild
|City Vineyard by City Winery
|Not Verified
|01/06/2022
|Natu Camara
|City Winery New York / City Winery NYC
|Not Verified
|01/08/2022
|My Emo Romance
|City Winery New York / City Winery NYC
|Not Verified