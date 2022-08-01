MNRK Music Names Phil Jones as Vice President, Artist Management

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – MNRK Music Group has appointed Phil Jones as Vice President of artist management. Jones will also bring his roster over to the MNRK management division.

He will be based in MNRK’s London office but will “plug into the company’s global infrastructure immediately for the benefit of his business and his roster”, the company announced. He reports to Chris Taylor, MNRK President, and CEO.

Taylor said: “MNRK has been working closely with Phil and his artists Anand Wilder and Ailbhe Reddy through our label teams. We quickly recognized his capabilities as well as the opportunity for us to join forces. Phil has great industry relationships and artistic instincts. When you combine that experience with the resources of MNRK, the growth potential is exponential.”

Jones said: “I’m thrilled to be joining MNRK and cannot wait to get to work in building a progressive and creative management company alongside Chris Taylor, Ted May, and the rest of the team. I feel lucky to be bringing my roster of artists to such a great home and from the moment I met Chris, I knew this was the place for me. His wealth of experience is something I really respect and joining MNRK was a very easy decision.”

Jones’ roster includes emerging UK pop star Khazali, the band The Magic Numbers, New Zealand quartet Yumi Zouma and Swedish act Waterbaby.

MNRK acts also include The Lumineers, Ricky Martin, and the music publishing catalog of Chuck Berry. Its catalog across all divisions consists of approximately 54,000 music tracks.