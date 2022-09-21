Breland Announces Fall 2022 Headlining Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Breland will launch his first-ever nationwide headlining tour this fall on the Here For It Tour. The trek kicks off on November 16, with dates scheduled through December. Additional dates are set to be announced. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 23.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the September 9 release of the multi-genre artist’s debut album, Cross Country, via Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville.

With the firsts continuing to stack up, Breland’s debut single “For What It’s Worth” will hit country radio airwaves on October 17. This release follows his feature on Dierks Bentley’s No. 1 Gold-certified collaboration “Beers On Me” with Hardy and is nominated for CMA Awards Musical Event of the Year.

The debut single, “For What It’s Worth” was written by Breland, Rocky Block, Jacob Durrett. and Greylan James is a break-up song that shows vulnerability and comes from the perspective of looking at what happened – and what he wished.

Breland is set to take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry on October 5 and will be performing at Stagecoach 2023.

Breland Tour Dates: