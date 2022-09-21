Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2023

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Following last week’s sold-out shows, House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino announces 2023 dates for An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live.

The residency features dynamic energy from Carlos and his band and is a must-see concert experience for fans of the award-winning artist.

The new dates are:

January 25, 27-29

February 1, 3-5

May 17, 19-21, 24, 26-28.

The Fan Club presale for these new dates will begin today, September 21. Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public Saturday, September 24 via Ticketmaster. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 pm.

Last fall, the Latin rock guitarist released Blessings and Miracles in a new deal with BMG. The album sees the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member collaborating with a diverse host of artists, writers, and producers including Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood, and Chick Corea among others.

For more than five decades, Santana has been the visionary force behind genre-bending artistry, from the earliest days of his self-titled band, as a ground-breaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco to his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and beyond.