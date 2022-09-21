Donny Osmond Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency Dates at Harrah’s Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary entertainer and music icon Donny Osmond has extended his award-winning solo residency inside Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas into 2023.

Winner of Best Show, Best Headliner, and Best Singer at 2021 Best of Vegas awards, Osmond’s show is a dynamic, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world.

Fans are treated to Osmond’s engaging performances throughout the show including the fan favorite and showstopping “Auto-rap-ography” – a rap song accompanied by milestones photos and videos from his impressive career of six decades. Osmond also does a full Broadway production of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You.” The show also includes an audience interactive segment where anyone can request any song he’s ever recorded.

Newly announced performance schedule:

January 2023: 24 – 28, 31

February 2023: 1 – 4, 14 – 18, 21 – 25, 28

March 2023: 1 – 4, 7 – 11, 21 – 25, 28 – 31

April 2023: 1, 4 – 8

May 2023: 2 – 6, 9 – 13, 16 – 20, 23 – 27

For more information, scheduling and to purchase tickets, please visit www.ticketmaster.com/donny. Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, September 23.

Performances will take place nightly from Tuesday to Saturday with all shows beginning at 8 p.m. A limited number of tickets for Donny’s Pre-Show VIP Experience will also be available.

This show is produced by Mojave Ghost. Greg Young of Mojave Ghost has produced Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning productions on Broadway, as well as more than 2,500 concerts, 40 Broadway shows, national tours and IP exhibitions throughout the domestic US.

Mohave Ghost has also produced Donny’s tours for the past decade. Osmond’s residency is directed by Raj Kapoor, who has produced The Grammys, Latin Grammys, The Academy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and Emmy Awards. Kapoor has also directed and produced hit Las Vegas residencies for Shania Twain, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys.