Inside Out With Paul Mecurio: Don McLean – Singer/Songwriter “American Pie” – Top 5 Song of 20th Century

A brilliant singer/songwriter whose iconic song “American Pie” is one of the top 5 songs of the 20th Century. The always outspoken McLean gives us a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the ups and downs of his 50+ year career, his writing process as he takes us on a journey of how “American Pie” came about, what inspired him to write it and what he was trying to say with the song. He isn’t shy about his unapologetic approach to music and life, sharing why he can be tough to live with in his personal and business relationships. After “American Pie” became a huge hit he was pushed to sell-out and write empty pop songs to make millions of dollars, Don refused and followed his own path which he does to this day. This is an amazing window into one of the last of the true rebels and artistic genius.