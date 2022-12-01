AEG Europe Appoints Five New Leaders to AEG Presents UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – AEG Europe, one of the leaders in music and live entertainment, announced today (December 1) five new appointments within AEG Presents UK as they continue to build their growth and development plans across touring and venues.

Jacqui Harris has been appointed Vice President (VP) and General Manager (FM) for AEG Presents UK. She will be responsible for all operations functions for Events, Touring, Marketing, and Ticketing, reporting to Steve Homer, CEO of AEG Presents UK.

Lucky Thompson will take over leadership responsibility for the company’s Cornerstone Events Division as Senior Director, Events and Operations. Cornerstone includes C2C Festival, Just for Laughs, Eden Sessions, and Summer Series.

As Ground Venue Operations Director, Stuart Dorn will be responsible for AEG Presents venues, such as Indigo at the O2, Eventim Apollo, Olympia London, and The Halls Wolverhampton.

Leonie Wakeman has been named Director of Commercial Operations, focusing on identifying, developing, and implementing new revenue avenues for AEG Presents UK.

Connie Shao is now VP and GM for International Touring and will be responsible for managing the international touring division and operations of its tours and events. Shao will report to Simon Jones, Senior VP for AEG Presents UK International Touring.

Speaking on the future of AEG Presents UK and the recent appointments, Homer said, “It’s an exciting time for our business as we break new ground and, in turn, build out a people structure that powers the successful delivery of our growth plans. From our recently announced appointment of Lucy Noble as our inaugural Artistic Director, or our expanded footprint into the world of comedy, to our continued investment in venues like The Halls Wolverhampton or Olympia London… We’re heading into 2023 with strong momentum, and I look forward to what’s to come.”