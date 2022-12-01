Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Business News Industry News International News Promoter News
AEG Europe Appoints Five New Leaders to AEG Presents UK

AEG Europe Appoints Five New Leaders to AEG Presents UK

Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
20 0

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – AEG Europe, one of the leaders in music and live entertainment, announced today (December 1) five new appointments within AEG Presents UK as they continue to build their growth and development plans across touring and venues.

Jacqui Harris email address & phone number | Aeg Live Director of Commercial Operations contact information - RocketReach
Jacqui Harris

Jacqui Harris has been appointed Vice President (VP) and General Manager (FM) for AEG Presents UK. She will be responsible for all operations functions for Events, Touring, Marketing, and Ticketing, reporting to Steve Homer, CEO of AEG Presents UK.

Lucky Thompson
Lucky Thompson

Lucky Thompson will take over leadership responsibility for the company’s Cornerstone Events Division as Senior Director, Events and Operations. Cornerstone includes C2C Festival, Just for Laughs, Eden Sessions, and Summer Series.

As Ground Venue Operations Director, Stuart Dorn will be responsible for AEG Presents venues, such as Indigo at the O2, Eventim Apollo, Olympia London, and The Halls Wolverhampton.

Leonie Wakeman has been named Director of Commercial Operations, focusing on identifying, developing, and implementing new revenue avenues for AEG Presents UK.

Connie Shao
Connie Shao

Connie Shao is now VP and GM for International Touring and will be responsible for managing the international touring division and operations of its tours and events. Shao will report to Simon Jones, Senior VP for AEG Presents UK International Touring.

Speaking on the future of AEG Presents UK and the recent appointments, Homer said, “It’s an exciting time for our business as we break new ground and, in turn, build out a people structure that powers the successful delivery of our growth plans. From our recently announced appointment of Lucy Noble as our inaugural Artistic Director, or our expanded footprint into the world of comedy, to our continued investment in venues like The Halls Wolverhampton or Olympia London… We’re heading into 2023 with strong momentum, and I look forward to what’s to come.”

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now