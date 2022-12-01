Salsa Icon Tito Nieves Signs Exclusive Representative Agreement With Loud and Live

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Entertainment, marketing, and media company, Loud and Live, announced today (December 1) that it has reached an agreement with the legendary Puerto Rican salsa singer Tito Nieves to be his exclusive representative worldwide.

The contract includes bookings for all concerts and presentations, both live and recorded, commercial sponsorships, and spokesperson deals. Loud And Live will also produce his upcoming US tour in 2023, which will visit New York, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and San Jose, among others.

“The word ‘legend’ gets tossed around too frequently in our industry, but if anyone has earned that adjective, it’s Tito Nieves,” said two-time Latin Grammy and Grammy-winning producer Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. “His impeccable career has established him as a benchmark in the history of salsa worldwide.”

Born in Puerto Rico and raised in the United States, Nieves began his career with the NY-based group the Cimarrón Orchestra. In 1977, he joined Héctor Lavoe and his Orchestra, with whom he shared the stage. The following year, he co-founded the Conjunto Clásico, recording eight albums and traveling the world. Nieves started his solo career in 1987, singing salsa in English and becoming a pioneer. His greatest hits include “El Amor más bonito”, “Fabricando fantasías”, “De mí enamórate”, “Sonámbulo”, and “I Like It Like That”.

“For me, it’s a great pleasure to work with a company that has proven what it can do for an artist. To feel the respect and support of Loud And Live is a blessing after so many years in such a difficult career, but one that has given me so much satisfaction,” said Nieves.