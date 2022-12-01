Miranda Lambert Extends Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency With New 2023 Dates

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Wednesday night (November 30), while performing her headlining residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Miranda Lambert announced to the crowd her critically acclaimed Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency has been extended through the end of 2023 due to fan demand. The 16 new shows will take place in July, November, and December 2023.

The residency, promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, gives fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of Lambert’s numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts.

The residency has earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike, “Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas is a playground of pyro… But Lambert’s ‘Velvet Rodeo’ go-round is also blanketed in crisp musicianship,” said the Las Vegas Review-Journal, while People declared, “Lambert shined vocally as she seamlessly traversed her deep catalog.”

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the public Friday (December 9), while Fan club members will have access to a presale starting Monday (December 5).

The additional 16 performances going on sale include the following:

July 2023: 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

November 2023: 30

December 2023: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16

A limited number of tickets are available for the following previously-announced performances:

December 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

March 2023: 24, 25, 30

April 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

For the second leg of Lambert’s residency, attendees participate in a new fan engagement experience. Digital Seat Media, a real-time fan engagement technology platform, installed nearly 4,500 metal tags inscribed with unique QR codes on seats and signage inside Zappos Theater to provide ticket holders with an enhanced experience. The QR code allows fans to access various modules on the platform, including a Velvet Rodeo-themed micro game with prizes like instant seat upgrades, shoppable direct ship-to-home merch pieces from Lambert’s lifestyle brand Idyllwind, interactive trivia with Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation pet line and a customized, exclusive to the show, Instagram filter.

$1 of every ticket purchased benefits the MuttNation Foundation, a nonprofit that has raised over $6 million since its inception in 2009. The Foundation’s mission is to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter, and assist with transporting animals during natural disasters.