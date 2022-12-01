Dani Oliva Named VP of Business and Legal Affairs at Venice Music

CULVER CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Music and tech company Venice Music has announced 20-year music industry veteran Dani Oliva as the new Vice President of Legal and Business Affairs. Venice, founded by Suzy Ryoo and Troy Carter, prides itself on being a home for artists and executives who want to thrive independently.

Oliva will lead Venice’s legal and business strategy, focusing on negotiating deals with artists and their teams and enabling solid commercial partnerships with social and streaming campaigns and platforms.

“We are beyond proud to welcome Dani to Venice. With his legal expertise as well as the distance traveled in his personal & professional journey, he is an incredible addition to our team and community at Venice,” says Ryoo.

“Dani’s passion for music, community, and music creatives is deeply aligned with our vision at Venice. Suzy and I are very excited for Dani to help lead the path forward alongside our executive team,” says Carter.

Before Venice, Oliva founded his namesake law firm in 2017 and has since worked through legal, business, and admin issues with his clients while also providing consulting services. He is the recipient of a platinum record for his legal work on Ariana Grande’s two-time Grammy-nominated album, Positions, on behalf of JustAcoustic.

“I’m joining visionaries Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo along with an incredibly talented, kind, passionate team of music lovers and professionals at Venice,” says Dani Oliva. “I’ve spent the past twenty years helping music creators build infrastructure to support their careers, and I’m excited to continue to do so through community, data, and technology-driven solutions at Venice.”

Oliva is a transgender Canadian, artist advocate, and attorney who has made it his goal to serve underrepresented communities through actions such as co-founding Indigenous and LGBTQ+ owned Canadian record label, Alt Eden, co-founding management company Muk-Posh and participating within the Diversity Task Force for the American Bar Association Forum on Entertainment, Sports Industries, and more.