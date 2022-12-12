ILMC 35 To Feature A Focus On Latin America

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for next year’s International Live Music Conference (ILMC) announced that the event will focus on the Latin American market in 2023, with some of the biggest names in the market providing key support for the event.

For 2023, ILMC will include Latin Live, a dedicated conference featuring debates, Q&A sessions, and keynotes, along with a dedicated networking and information area.

Programming will also include a meet & greet, as well as a happy hour mixer to interact with like-minded colleagues on March 2nd.

As well, ILMC will offer unique content relating to the region published in the Globetrotters Conference Guide and will host the ILMC Gala Fiesta & Arturo Awards, putting a Carribean spin on the Arthur Awards gala.

The gala will see 400 guests treated to a four-course dinner along with the Arthur Awards show, which will once again be hosted by legendary London talent rep Emma Banks.

The ILMC Gala Fiesta & Arturio Awards is hosted by Loud & Live, Grand Move, and Ocesa and will be followed by the after party show and karaoke session and delegate bar.

ILMC 35 will take place from February 28 to March 3rd in London at the newly remodeled Royal Lancaster Hotel.

Voting is open for the 2023 Arthur Awards and the nominees are listed below.

THE NOMINEES

THE VENUE AWARD (FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD)

Brixton Academy, London

Barclays Arena, Hamburg

L’Olympia, Paris

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Vega, Copenhagen

Waldbühne, Berlin

Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

THE PROMOTER AWARD

(THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER)

Adolfo Galli, D’Alessandro & Galli (IT)

Bernie Schick, FKP Scorpio (DE)

Kelly Chappel, Live Nation (UK/US)

Sam Perl, Gracia Live (BE)

Steve Homer, AEG Presents (UK)

Steve Tilley, Kilimanjaro Live (UK)

Susan Heymann, Frontier Touring (AU)

THE FESTIVAL AWARD

(LIGGERS’ FAVOURITE FESTIVAL)

A Campingflight to Lowlands Paradise (NL)

British Summer Time Hyde Park (UK)

Hurricane Festival (DE)

Montreux Jazz Festival (CH)

Primavera Sound (ES)

Reading & Leeds festivals (UK)

Roskilde Festival (DK)

THE AGENT AWARD

(SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT)

Alex Bruford, ATC Live

Clementine Bunel, Wasserman Music

David Bradley, WME

Jon Ollier, One Fiinix Live

Josh Javor, X-ray Touring

Obi Asika, UTA

Summer Marshall, CAA

THE PRODUCTION SERVICES AWARD

(SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND)

Beat the Street

Eat to the Beat

eps

PRG

Rock-it Cargo

Stageco Belgium

Stufish

THE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AWARD

(MOST PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL)

Gillian Park, MGR Accounting

Günther Färber, Färber & Partner

Katie Moore, Live Nation

Lois Gwilliam, Dales Evans & Co

Martin Goebbels, Miller Insurance

Philip Brennan, TMI Business Management

Tina Richard, T&S Immigration Services

THE ASSISTANT AWARD

(THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT)

Aimée Kearsley, Primary Talent International

Daniella Aaldering, DTD Group

Jess Vincent, AEG Presents

Kai Henderson, Royal Albert Hall

Lucy Hateley, OVG

Maren Barkowsky, DEAG

Simon Tagestam, ATC Live

THE TICKETING PROFESSIONAL AWARD

(THE GOLDEN TICKET)

Arndt Scheffler, white label eCommerce (DE)

Doug Smith, Ticketmaster (UK)

Josephine Brindley, Live Nation EMEA

Marcia Titley, Eventim Norway & Sweden

Moritz Schwenkow, DEAG (DE)

Paul Newman, AXS (UK)

Stefano Lionetti, TicketOne (IT)

THE INDUSTRY CHAMPION AWARD

(THE UNSUNG HERO)

Adam Webb, Fanfair Alliance (UK)

Albert Salmerón, APM (ES)

Anita Debaere, Pearle* (BE)

Beverley Whitrick, Music Venue Trust (UK)

Carole Smith, Concert Promoters Association (UK)

Holger Jan Schmidt, YOUROPE

Noelle Scaggs, Diversify the Stage (US)

YOUNG EXECUTIVE AWARD

(TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS)

Agustina Cabo, Move Concerts (AR)

Benji Fritzenschaft, DreamHaus (DE)

Clara Cullen, Music Venue Trust (UK)

Dan Rais, CAA (CO)

David Nguyen, Rock For People (CZ)

Daytona Häusermann, Gadget abc (CH)

Grant Hall, ASM Global (US)

James Craigie, Goldenvoice (UK)

Jonathan Hou, Live Nation (US)

Kathryn Dryburgh, ATC Live (UK)

Lewis Wilde, DICE (UK)

Maciej Korczak, Follow The Step (PL)

Resi Scheuermann, Konzertbüro Schoneberg (DE)

Seny Kassaye, Fort Agency (CA)

Sönke Schal, Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion (DE)

Steel Hanf, Proxy Agency (US)

Steff James, Live Nation (UK)

Stella Scocco, Södra Teatern (SE)

Vegard Storaas, Live Nation (NO)

Zoe Williamson, UTA (US)

THE BOTTLE AWARD

Awarded to an individual who has contributed greatly

to the live music industry.