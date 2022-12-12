ILMC 35 To Feature A Focus On Latin America

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for next year’s International Live Music Conference (ILMC) announced that the event will focus on the Latin American market in 2023, with some of the biggest names in the market providing key support for the event.
For 2023, ILMC will include Latin Live, a dedicated conference featuring debates, Q&A sessions, and keynotes, along with a dedicated networking and information area.
Programming will also include a meet & greet, as well as a happy hour mixer to interact with like-minded colleagues on March 2nd.
As well, ILMC will offer unique content relating to the region published in the Globetrotters Conference Guide and will host the ILMC Gala Fiesta & Arturo Awards, putting a Carribean spin on the Arthur Awards gala.
The gala will see 400 guests treated to a four-course dinner along with the Arthur Awards show, which will once again be hosted by legendary London talent rep Emma Banks.
The ILMC Gala Fiesta & Arturio Awards is hosted by Loud & Live, Grand Move, and Ocesa and will be followed by the after party show and karaoke session and delegate bar.
ILMC 35 will take place from February 28 to March 3rd in London at the newly remodeled Royal Lancaster Hotel.
Voting is open for the 2023 Arthur Awards and the nominees are listed below.
THE NOMINEES
THE VENUE AWARD (FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD)
Brixton Academy, London
Barclays Arena, Hamburg
L’Olympia, Paris
OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Vega, Copenhagen
Waldbühne, Berlin
Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
THE PROMOTER AWARD
(THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER)
Adolfo Galli, D’Alessandro & Galli (IT)
Bernie Schick, FKP Scorpio (DE)
Kelly Chappel, Live Nation (UK/US)
Sam Perl, Gracia Live (BE)
Steve Homer, AEG Presents (UK)
Steve Tilley, Kilimanjaro Live (UK)
Susan Heymann, Frontier Touring (AU)
THE FESTIVAL AWARD
(LIGGERS’ FAVOURITE FESTIVAL)
A Campingflight to Lowlands Paradise (NL)
British Summer Time Hyde Park (UK)
Hurricane Festival (DE)
Montreux Jazz Festival (CH)
Primavera Sound (ES)
Reading & Leeds festivals (UK)
Roskilde Festival (DK)
THE AGENT AWARD
(SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT)
Alex Bruford, ATC Live
Clementine Bunel, Wasserman Music
David Bradley, WME
Jon Ollier, One Fiinix Live
Josh Javor, X-ray Touring
Obi Asika, UTA
Summer Marshall, CAA
THE PRODUCTION SERVICES AWARD
(SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND)
Beat the Street
Eat to the Beat
eps
PRG
Rock-it Cargo
Stageco Belgium
Stufish
THE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AWARD
(MOST PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL)
Gillian Park, MGR Accounting
Günther Färber, Färber & Partner
Katie Moore, Live Nation
Lois Gwilliam, Dales Evans & Co
Martin Goebbels, Miller Insurance
Philip Brennan, TMI Business Management
Tina Richard, T&S Immigration Services
THE ASSISTANT AWARD
(THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT)
Aimée Kearsley, Primary Talent International
Daniella Aaldering, DTD Group
Jess Vincent, AEG Presents
Kai Henderson, Royal Albert Hall
Lucy Hateley, OVG
Maren Barkowsky, DEAG
Simon Tagestam, ATC Live
THE TICKETING PROFESSIONAL AWARD
(THE GOLDEN TICKET)
Arndt Scheffler, white label eCommerce (DE)
Doug Smith, Ticketmaster (UK)
Josephine Brindley, Live Nation EMEA
Marcia Titley, Eventim Norway & Sweden
Moritz Schwenkow, DEAG (DE)
Paul Newman, AXS (UK)
Stefano Lionetti, TicketOne (IT)
THE INDUSTRY CHAMPION AWARD
(THE UNSUNG HERO)
Adam Webb, Fanfair Alliance (UK)
Albert Salmerón, APM (ES)
Anita Debaere, Pearle* (BE)
Beverley Whitrick, Music Venue Trust (UK)
Carole Smith, Concert Promoters Association (UK)
Holger Jan Schmidt, YOUROPE
Noelle Scaggs, Diversify the Stage (US)
YOUNG EXECUTIVE AWARD
(TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS)
Agustina Cabo, Move Concerts (AR)
Benji Fritzenschaft, DreamHaus (DE)
Clara Cullen, Music Venue Trust (UK)
Dan Rais, CAA (CO)
David Nguyen, Rock For People (CZ)
Daytona Häusermann, Gadget abc (CH)
Grant Hall, ASM Global (US)
James Craigie, Goldenvoice (UK)
Jonathan Hou, Live Nation (US)
Kathryn Dryburgh, ATC Live (UK)
Lewis Wilde, DICE (UK)
Maciej Korczak, Follow The Step (PL)
Resi Scheuermann, Konzertbüro Schoneberg (DE)
Seny Kassaye, Fort Agency (CA)
Sönke Schal, Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion (DE)
Steel Hanf, Proxy Agency (US)
Steff James, Live Nation (UK)
Stella Scocco, Södra Teatern (SE)
Vegard Storaas, Live Nation (NO)
Zoe Williamson, UTA (US)
THE BOTTLE AWARD
Awarded to an individual who has contributed greatly
to the live music industry.