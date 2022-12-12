Pierrot Raschdorff Appointed To Senior Diversity Post At BMG

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the hire of Pierrot Raschdorff for the post of Senior Director of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

In his new role, the Berlin-based Raschdorff will be tasked with expanding and accelerating BMG’s diversity strategy, reporting directly to Dominique Casimir, BMG’s Chief Content Officer.

Raschdorff joins BMG from Penguin Random House in Germany, the largest publisher of trade books in the world, which, like BMG, is a division of German media conglomerate Bertelsmann.

“At BMG, we celebrate the power of diversity and recognize our responsibility to make a difference and contribute. Pierrot will take an important key role in further developing and accelerating BMG’s diversity and inclusion strategies. I am delighted to have him on board!” Casimir said.

Pierrot Raschdorff added: “I couldn’t be more excited about joining BMG! Music has the universal and emotional ability to connect people, even more, it forms communities and fosters faith in one’s diversity. I am convinced that BMG is the right place for me to work on the mission for greater diversity every day.”