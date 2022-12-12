Universal Music Group Announces The Launch Of The Music 4 Good Charity Auction

SANTA MONICA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — To mark the holiday season, Universal Music Group announced the launch of the Music 4 Good Charity Auction to help raise much needed funds for a variety of causes.

The auction, launched in partnership with Charitybuzz, will offer a range of exclusive items and experiences provided by UMG’s labels and artists.

Auction items include VIP Meet + Greet tickets to Katy Perry’s PLAY residency in Las Vegas, tickets to Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore in Los Angeles, an A+R session with Republic Records in New York, a signed guitar from Shawn Mendes, and accommodations for two on the Blue Note at Sea Cruise and exclusive dinner with Blue Note President, Don Was.

Money raised from the auction will go to support a number of causes, including World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in response to environmental, humanitarian, and community crise, and Planned Parenthood, which provides vital healthcare and reproductive services in both the U.S. and around the world.

Fans will be able to bid on items starting on December 12th at 9:00AM ET at https://digital.umusic.com/music4good-charityauction