Kelly Clarkson Seeks Restraining Order Against An Alleged Stalker

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer and television host Kelly Clarkson is seeking legal protection from a fan who she claims showed up, uninvited, at her home in Los Angeles.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Clarkson said that a “large, imposing man” showed up at her home on Thanksgiving Day in a large semi-truck that allowed him to allegedly look over her privacy fence.

Clarkson is seeking protection for herself and two children, as well as her house manager and nanny.

“All of these individuals either live with me or spend a significant amount of time at my home and outside of the home. In addition, all of these individuals spend a significant amount of time with me when I am at the office, on television and/or film sets, recording studios, and elsewhere,” she said in the court filings.

Clarkson also provided a declaration from her security team which included additional details about the encounter, noting that the man appeared to be 6’3″ and was wearing a New York Yankee’s baseball cap and an MLB Los Angeles All-Star game t-shirt, all in black.

The security team member claimed the man said Clarkson told her to ring the bell at the privacy gate and appeared to take a photo of Clarkson’s children, arriving at the home with their nanny.

“I am afraid of what he might do if he is notified of the hearing without any restraining order in place. I am in fear that he may cause harm to me, my children, or my property,” Clarkson said in the court filing.

The case is scheduled to continue in January.