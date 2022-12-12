Ticketmaster Mexico’s System ‘Overwhelmed’ By Bad Bunny’s Final ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ Show

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Bad Bunny ended his record-setting “World’s Hottest Tour” in Mexico City on Saturday, but some fans were left outside after their legitimatize tickets were incorrectly flagged as counterfeit.

The reggaeton icon wrapped his tour with a pair of shows at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City but Ticketmaster reported that their systems were overwhelmed by “an abundance of fake tickets.”

“Ticketmaster offers an apology to fans and is announcing a reimbursement for customers who bought legitimate tickets and weren’t able to access today’s Bad Bunny concert,” the company wrote in Spanish on Twitter.

“The access issues were a consequence of an unprecedented number of false tickets presented, which caused an extraordinary crowd and an intermittent operation of our system. This generated confusion and complicated admission to the stadium, with the regrettable consequence that some legitimate ticketholders were denied entrance,” the statement continued.

Fans who did manage to make it inside of the venue for the final show were treated to Bad Bunny pulling out all the stops as he closed the tour out.

Special guests who joined Bad Bunny on stage for the final two performances include Rauw Alejandro, Li Saumet of Bomba Estéreo, Jhay Cortez, Mora, Sech, Jowell & Randy, and Gabriela Berlingeri.

“Thank you Mexico!!! Thank you America for the best experience of my life!!!! I’ll hold this tour in my heart forever. … From Puerto Rico to the whole entire world,” Bad Bunny tweeted. (Translated from Spanish.)

According to Billboard, the tour, which grossed more than $232.5 million in the U.S., is the biggest tour by a Spanish-speaking performer on record.

Mexico’s consumer protection office, Profeco, announced that Ticketmaster is required to provide consumers impacted by the system failure with a full refund as well as compensation of no less than 20% of the price paid under the terms of Mexico’s Federal Consumer Protection Law.