Singer, Songwriter And Producer Naomi Kimpenu Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Sony Music Publishing UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Up-and-coming singer, songwriter and producer Naomi Kimpenu has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing UK

The East London native has made a name for herself as a rising star on the strength of her award-winning EP Prelude, which features hits such as “Only” and “Who I Am.”

The EP, which was written, recorded, and produced by Kimpenu, earned her the prestigious Rising Star honor at the 2022 Ivor Novello Awards as well as praise from influencers such as Jack Saunders and Sian Eleri on BBC Radio 1, Jess Iszatt on BBC Music Introducing, and Dan Alani on Reprezent Radio, among others.

“Naomi is an exceptional talent with a very bright future ahead of her. The fact that she solely wrote, recorded and produced her stunning debut EP is a testament to her creativity, determination and vision. She is a real force and we feel so lucky to be given the opportunity to support and cherish such an amazing person in the next phase of her career,” said Sony Music Publishing UK Co-Managing Director Tim Major.

“It’s such an honor to be working alongside the special talent that is Naomi. Not only is she a wonderful performer and songwriter, but she is also an inspiration to all young female songwriters, creating and producing everything herself. These attributes, alongside her warmth and energy make her such an exciting prospect for both sync and bespoke projects and we cannot wait to watch her success unfold,” added Sony Music Publishing UK VP Creative, Sync Sarah ‘Pixie’ Pickering.