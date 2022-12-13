Cosynd Elevates Rhea Ghosh To Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Cosynd, a leading copyright protection service, announced today (December 13) the promotion of Rhea Ghosh to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ghosh will spearhead all communications and consumer brand marketing.

Cosynd empowers thousands of creators and copyright owners from over 120 countries. Ghosh will also oversee Cosynd’s advocacy initiatives with its partner network, which includes CD Baby, the American Association of Independent Music (A2Im), Repost by SoundCloud, and BeatStar, among others.

Ghosh joined the company in 2020 after serving as the Global Head of Marketing at Downtown Music Publishing. While there, she led the firm’s marketing and communications strategy worldwide and created new opportunities for the company’s clients and repertoire, including Yoko Ono, Ryan Tedder, and “Shallow” co-writer Anthony Rossomando, among others.

She also led marketing and partnerships for NY is Music, a coalition dedicated to advancing the importance of music within economic development, culture, and education in New York City. Ghosh helped create and was a key factor in launching New York Music Month, an annual festival celebrating music’s impact on the city, and Sound Thinking NYC, a program designed to introduce young women to music production, audio technology, and sound recording careers. She earned her BS in Global Business Management and Entrepreneurship from Babson College and resides in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

“Rhea is a true gem, and we are so fortunate to have her take on such a significant role at Cosynd,” says Jessica Sobhraj, CEO of Cosynd. “She is a natural connector, innovator, and a real advocate for creators with an impressive track record of meaningful contributions to our industry. Her extraordinary ability to build bridges across communities and generate successful outcomes adds tremendous value for our partners and ultimately the millions of creators that they serve.”