Rage Against the Machine Bassist, Tim Commerford Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Bassist Tim Commerford of the iconic band, Rage Against the Machine (RATM) revealed Monday to Spin magazine he’s been privately battling prostate cancer.

“I’ve been dealing with some pretty serious shit,” Commerford (54) said. “Right before I was about to go on tour with Rage, I had my prostate removed, and I have prostate cancer. Doctors said I wasn’t going to be ready. That was brutal. I would be on stage looking at my amp in tears. Then you just … turn ’round and suck it up.”

Commerford didn’t give a precise date for when the cancer was discovered. However, he did say it was found after his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test numbers rose over 18 months until they were at a level where it made it impossible for him to get life insurance. Commerford told the outlet he wanted to raise awareness by doing the interview because he had kept the diagnosis to himself for so long.”

“Psychologically, the damage is severe. It’s very hard for me to not break down and get emotional. I hope there’s one person who reads this and is like, ‘I need to get checked out’ when they find out about it,” he said.

Commerford did reveal he just had a test, and it’s all clear. “It’s been hard for me to imagine cancer and getting anything good out of it. But there’s this little light at the end of the tunnel that I’m seeing right now where I feel like I can get some really solid goodness from it in other areas.”